Ondo NANS laments rising road accidents

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Committee in Ondo State, has raised the alarm over increasing cases of road crashes in Akungba Akoko, a university, community.

The students body faulted the removal of barricade on the hilly road, describing it as barbaric.

Advertisement

Addressing journalists on Monday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Comrade Surprise Omotosho, NANS JCC Chairman’s Club, urged the state government to look into the matter.

The students’ body however issued a two-week ultimatum to review tuition of fees in all tertiary institutions in the state.

The students said the tuition fees payable in schools are outrageous.