Traditional rulers in Ondo state have thrown their weight behind Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s directive to unregistered herders to vacate government forest reserves.

The monarchs while briefing journalists at the end of an emergency meeting in Akure, called on President Muhammudu Buhari to show the world that he is the father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliation .

The Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh who spoke on behalf of other monarchs, urged the President to advise his aides to always exercise restraints on issues that border on the current insecurity in the country.

The monarchs also condemned deliberate attempt by some persons to twist the governor ‘s clear directive in respect of government forest reserves

They said Fulanis like any other ethnic groups are free to live and conduct their legitimate businesses anywhere in the country including Ondo state