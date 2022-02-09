Ondo Hospital management condemns attack on doctor, says strike unnecessary

The Management of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo, has faulted the assault on one of its doctors by a relative of a patient.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Oluwole Ige also condemned the decision of the Resident Doctors to embark on a two-day warning strike over the attack on their colleague.

Ige who spoke with journalists, said the strike is uncalled for since the matter has been resolved.

The doctors had proceeded on a warning strike to kick against the way one of their colleagues was assaulted.

But the CMD wondered why the doctors went on strike when the culprit has been arrested by Amotekun operatives who came to salvage the situation.

He said, “‘It is wrong for relative of any patient to attack any health worker. It is not only barbaric, but senseless.

“The man who assaulted the doctor has been arrested by the Amotekun operatives and will be charged to court any moment from now.

“But the management is not pleased with the decision of the doctors to go on a warning strike.

“Their decision is wrong and not good for the health system. The management is not happy with the development”, he said.

Ige also punctured the argument that the hospital is understaffed, saying the problem is not peculiar to Ondo state.

He said Nigeria is currently battling with mass exodus of health workers which Ondo is not an exception.

“The problem of understaff is not peculiar to Ondo state only. It is everywhere. Even the UK government is battling with the same problem”, he stated