NSCDC Arrest 10 Illegal Miners, Intercept 10 Bags Of Precious Stones, Others In Zamfara

Ten illegal Miners have been arrested and ten bags of precious stones intercepted by anti-minning stoke force of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp in Zamfara

The Suspects were arrested in two Mining Sites in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state

Spokesperson of the NSCDC in the state said two personnel of the Corps were also injured by the local Guards hired by the Miners

The Insecurity in bedevilling Communities in Zamfara has been linked to illegal Mining activities

This prompted the federal government to ban all mining activities in the state two years ago

Despite the ban, many still engage in illegal mining especially in rural areas

The NSCDC in Zamfara says it has been monitoring the activities of illegal Miners across the state and teir scrutiny led to the arrest of some illegal Miners

” Our men stormed two Mining Sites in Mutusgi village and a good number of illegal Miners were busy mining. On sitting the troops many of them fled and abandoned their tools” Ikor Oche said

Precious stones, one locally made guns and some working tools were Recovered from the miners

“We Intercepted ten bags of Precious Stones, working tools and One dane gun belonging to the Miners private Security Guards” he added

Two personnel of the NSCDC according to Ikor Oche were injured in the process

“Two of our men got injured While trying to arrest the Suspects. They were pelted with stones and Knifes used by the private guards of the Illegal Miners”

” As we speak , they have been treated and are in stable condition” He Insist.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps warns those engaged in minning activities to desist from the practice as the federal government ban is still in place

The Corp says anyone caught in the act will be made to face the full wrath of the Law.