Ondo: Gunmen kidnap farmer, nine farm workers, demand N100m ransom

Ten people were reportedly kidnapped at a farm in Ayede Ogbese, Akure North council area, Ondo state, by gunmen suspected of being kidnappers.

A farmer identified as Femi Alawiye and nine of his workers were kidnapped at his farm

According to reports, the victims were kidnapped on Saturday evening after being enticed to the farm on false pretense that it was on fire.

The criminals had called the farmer’s family and demanded a ransom of N100 million, according to a family member of the kidnapped farmer.

Spokesperson of the State police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.

Odunlami said that five of the abductors have been released by their captors.

She added that” Our men are already in the bush in search of the victims and we are sure they would be rescued.