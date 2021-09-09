Breaking News

Ondo Govt bans Unions’/Associations’ activities over public exploitation

Ondo Govt bans Unions'/Associations' activities over public exploitation

The Ondo State Government has taken steps to protect residents from rising costs and constant increases in the pricing of goods and services provided by artisans, including farm produce and food.

In this regard, the state government has prohibited any associations affiliated with the Ondo State United Artisan Group from establishing and enforcing uniform prices for goods and services offered or rendered by its members and non-members.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said the decision was taken in the overall socio-economic interest of the people of the State.

The statement reads, “Government had before now, watched with discomfort and dismay, the economic suffocation of the people with unimaginable increases in prices of goods and services in markets, shops and other sales outlets across the state.

“Even without due regard for market forces, it is obvious that associations and unions are largely behind this unwholesome act”.

