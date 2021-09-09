Breaking: Amotekun rescues 9 out of 12 kidnaped passengers in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo state command of the southwest security network code-named Amotekun have rescued nine out of the twelve victims abducted by some bandits in the state.

The passengers were abducted on Wednesday.

The passengers heading from Abuja to Lagos in an 18 seater bus, were attacked by the armed men between Idoani Ifira axis of the state.

The incident occurred on the failed portion of the Idoani-Ifira road in Akoko Southeast local government area of the state.

The Commander of Amotekun in the state, Adetunji Adeleye said the victims were rescued after his men responded to a distress call from concerned citizens.

He added that his men are combing the bush to rescue the three remaining victims.