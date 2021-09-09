Breaking News

Breaking: Amotekun rescues 9 out of 12 kidnaped passengers in Ondo

Leave a comment
Breaking: Amotekun rescues 9 out of 12' kidnaped passengers in Ondo Breaking: Amotekun rescues 9 out of 12' kidnaped passengers in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo state command of the southwest security network code-named Amotekun have rescued nine out of the twelve victims abducted by some bandits in the state.

The passengers were abducted on Wednesday.

The passengers heading from Abuja to Lagos in an 18 seater bus, were attacked by the armed men between Idoani Ifira axis of the state.

The incident occurred on the failed portion of the Idoani-Ifira road in Akoko Southeast local government area of the state.

The Commander of Amotekun in the state, Adetunji Adeleye said the victims were rescued after his men responded to a distress call from concerned citizens.

He added that his men are combing the bush to rescue the three remaining victims.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ambode, Sanwo-Olu congratulate President Buhari

TVCN
Feb 27, 2019

Governor of Lagos state,  Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his reelection.…

BREAKING: Tribunal upholds Okowa’s victory amidst tight security

TVCN
Sep 20, 2019

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State has dismissed the petition…

Nigerian Army recruits passing out parade commences in Zaria

TVCN
May 29, 2021

  The Passing-Out-Parade of 80 Regular Recruit Intake has commenced at Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria,…

Court finds Orji Kalu guilty of N7.65bn fraud

TVCN
Dec 5, 2019

The Federal High Court in Lagos has found a former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, and two others…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap 16 traders in Ondo

07 Nov 2020 2.55 pm

At least 16 persons have been kidnapped…

Continue reading

Three kidnapped farm workers in Kwara regain freedom

26 Mar 2021 3.46 pm

The three farm workers recently kidnapped…

Continue reading

Police parade suspected kidnappers of Margret Emefiele

11 Oct 2016 1.03 am

Nine (9) suspects have been paraded by the…

Continue reading