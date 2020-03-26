Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has tested negative to the Coronavirus.

The governor announced Thursday via his twitter handle that the result of the test conducted came out negative.

Akeredolu said he received a text message from the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro stating his COVID-19 status

In his tweet, Akeredolu said, “I just received the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery.”

This was also confirmed through a statement issued by the state commissioner for Information, Donald OjogoOjogo who said Governor Akeredolu willingly offered to be tested on Wednesday morning after one of his earlier contacts had been confirmed to be positive.