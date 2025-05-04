Some farmers in Ondo State have protested over the alleged forceful takeover and destruction of their farmlands at the Oluwa Forest Reserve in Odigbo council area.

They carried placards with various inscriptions and shut down the Lagos/Ore highway.

The aggrieved farmers accused a private of destroying their plantations in conjunction with some government officials

Spokesperson for the farmers, Musafiu Irewolede, alleged that the private firm forcibly evicted the farmers from the forest reserves by destroying their crops.

He said the company claimed to have purchased over 10,000 hectares of farmland from the state government.

Mr. Irewolede explained that development is in violation of a court order that restrains the state government and the private firm from evicting farmers from the forest reserves.

But findings carried out showed that the farmers have been ejected by the government.

They were said to be occupying the farmlands illegally.