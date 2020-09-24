Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, is currently meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCCES) in Akure, Ondo State.

The meeting is for the security agencies to give an update on the security plans for the 2020 Ondo State governorship election.

Issues of Security threats, flash points, training of election security personnel and deployment strategy for security personnel will be deliberated.

The meeting has in attendance representatives from the NSCDC, NDLEA, Nigeria Correctional service, NIS, ICPC, FRSC, NOA, EFCC and NYSC.