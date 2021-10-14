Breaking News

Ondo doctors raise the alarm over poor condition of service, urge govt to pay full salary

Ondo doctors raise the alarm over poor condition of service

The Nigeria Medical Association, Ondo State Chapter, has expressed concerns over a large departure of medical professionals employed by the state government due to bad working conditions.

According to the Doctors, the state health system’s crisis has been exacerbated by the inconsistent proportion of salary provided to doctors and a harsh work environment.

 

Addressing a news conference to mark the 2021 physicians’ week, the state chairman of NMA, Dr.  Stella Adegbehinge said the impact of the exodus of doctors and other health care personnel on the people of the state is better imagined.

She pleaded with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to improve the working atmosphere and give them with the essential equipment.

She said, “This year has been filled with a lot of challenges and crises in the health sector of the state and in our country coupled with covid-19 pandemic.

“The crises in the state health sector have been worsening by the irregular percentage of salaries being paid and the hostile work environment.

“This has resulted in the withdrawal of services at different times and a mass exodus of doctors and other health care workers.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ondo N-power volunteers want permanent jobs

TVCN
Feb 22, 2018

Volunteers of the N-Power programme in Ondo state have urged the Nigerian government to convert their…

DHQ will not make comments on killing of Gana – Major General Eneche

TVCN
Sep 10, 2020

The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche says the "killing of Gana is now a political…

NYSC tasks employers on Corps members’ welfare

TVCN
Mar 20, 2018

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has stepped up its efforts at improving the welfare and working…

All Nigerians should commit to making this country great – Adewale

TVCN
Jun 12, 2020

Public Affairs Analyst, Ayodele Adewale, in this interview shares his thoughts on June 12 and Nigeria's…

TVC News Special Reports

Bayelsa NMA restates commitment to healthcare delivery

28 Oct 2018 2.25 pm

Chairman Nigeria Medical Association, Bayelsa…

Continue reading

Myanmar: Doctors, medical professionals protest military coup

21 Mar 2021 6.35 pm

Doctors and other medical professionals…

Continue reading

35 doctors test positive for COVID-19 in Kwara

13 Jul 2020 8.28 pm

Thirty five medical doctors in Kwara state…

Continue reading