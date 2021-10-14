Ondo doctors raise the alarm over poor condition of service, urge govt to pay full salary

The Nigeria Medical Association, Ondo State Chapter, has expressed concerns over a large departure of medical professionals employed by the state government due to bad working conditions.

According to the Doctors, the state health system’s crisis has been exacerbated by the inconsistent proportion of salary provided to doctors and a harsh work environment.

Addressing a news conference to mark the 2021 physicians’ week, the state chairman of NMA, Dr. Stella Adegbehinge said the impact of the exodus of doctors and other health care personnel on the people of the state is better imagined.

She pleaded with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to improve the working atmosphere and give them with the essential equipment.

She said, “This year has been filled with a lot of challenges and crises in the health sector of the state and in our country coupled with covid-19 pandemic.

“The crises in the state health sector have been worsening by the irregular percentage of salaries being paid and the hostile work environment.

“This has resulted in the withdrawal of services at different times and a mass exodus of doctors and other health care workers.