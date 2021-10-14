Ondo doctors lament over poor working condition, urges govt to pay full salary

The Nigeria Medical Association, Ondo State Chapter has raised the alarm over mass exodus of Medical doctors under the state government payroll over poor condition of Service.

The doctors said the crises in the state health sector has been worsened by the irregular percentage of salaries being paid to doctors and hostile work environment.

Addressing a news conference to mark the 2021 Physicians’ week, the state chairman of NMA, Dr Stella Adegbehinge said the impact of the exodus of doctors and other health care personnel on the people of the state is better imagined.

She implored governor Rotimi Akeredolu to make the work environment conducive and provide the required and necessary equipment for them.

The NMA chairman also urged the state government to embark on massive employment of health personnel in secondary and tertiary healthcare levels in the state.

She said, “This year has been filled with a lot of challenges and crises in the health sector of the state and in our country coupled with covid-19 pandemic.

“The crises in the state health sector have been worsening by the irregular percentage of salaries being paid and the hostile work environment.

“This has resulted in the withdrawal of services at different times and a mass exodus of doctors and other health care workers.