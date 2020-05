The Ondo state commissioner of Police, Undie Adie has confirmed the abduction of a military officer by unknown gunmen in Akoko area of the state.

The officer identified as captain Gana was kidnapped around Auga-Akoko axis while he was travelling alone in his car.

The police commissioner said police detectives are on the trail of his abductors

He added that police tactical teams have also been mobilised to rescue the military officer.