Chairman of the Ondo. State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, has lamented over the failure of many civil servants in government offices to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Fatusi disclosed this when he led his team on sensitisation tour to government offices, eateries and supermarkets, among others.

He said the situation was becoming worrisome in government offices as many staff don’t wear face masks nor observe precautionary measures.

Mr. Fatusi who doubles as the Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, warned the state workforce to be weary of the Delta variant of COVID-19

Advertisement

He said, “I am not happy with what I saw in most government offices. It is discouraging that most of the workers are not wearing face masks.

“And when some wear the masks, they put it on their chines. In most offices, we don’t have sanitisers