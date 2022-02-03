Ondo begins retreat for political office holders, accounting officers

The 3- Day Retreat Programme organized for Political Officer Holders and Accounting Officers in Ondo State has begun.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, alongside his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa have arrived Mydas Hotel, Owo, venue of the Retreat.

Participants at the retreat including Political Office Holders and Accounting Officers are already seated at the Hall.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Princess Oladunni Odu will be delivering the opening remarks while Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will deliver the key note address.

The 1st presentation will be done by the Chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Aig-Imoukhuede will be joined by Governor Akeredolu later for a fireside chat before the Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) Mr Babajide Akeredolu deliver the second Presentation.