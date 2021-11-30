Ondo assembly faults media report on arraignment of Speaker

The Majority Leader of the Ondo State Assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi has faulted medla report that the house speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday

The Deputy Speaker’s clarification is coming on the heels of media report that the speaker appeared in court over allegation of fraud.

It was widely reported that the convoy of the Speaker was sighted arriving the premises of the Olokuta Correctional centre in a scheduled arraignment over Fraud allegations which did not eventually hold as scheduled at the state high court.

The Deputy Speaker in a telephone conversation, said the Speaker was not inside the convoy sighted by Journalists, adding that Oleyelogun was not directly involved in the case, so he could not be true that he was arraigned.

He said “Mr Speaker was not even in court and he was not directly involved in any financial transactions and you would later understand that there would not be any case against him after all.

“When the whole issue is resolved ,you will realize that all that the media is saying was just plans by some individuals to tarnish his image. When I saw that, I was just laughing.

“The money in question was released in June last year but the Covid-19 lockdown stopped them from any seminar. The procedure to get any fund has always been difficult and that was why they resolved that the money should be used for another programme.

“There was even pressure from the former deputy speaker asking the speaker to share the money but he refused and after he was impeached, he thought of getting back on the speaker.

“Unfortunately the money in question had been refunded into the government coffers, the receipt is very available for you to see.

Recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had in March detained the Clerk of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bode Adeyelu and three others staff for alleged N2.4 million seminar fraud.

Also detained was the lawmaker representing Akoko South West I in the House, Felemu Bankole.

Two civil servants attached to the Assembly; Olusegun Kayode and Afolabi O. J. were also detained over the alleged fraud.