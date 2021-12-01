Troops foil kidnap, kill IPOB/ESN kidnapper

Troops of EXERCISE GOLDEN DAWN Sector 3 have neutralized a suspected member of the outlawed IPOB/ESN in a shootout at Amauju in Isu Local Government Area of Imo state.

In a statement, the Director, Army public relations, Onyema Nwachukwu said Members of the outlawed group on Monday attempted to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses known as, “Doctors on the move Africa”, who were providing free medical care to inhabitants of Amucha Community in Njaba Local Government Area of the State.

The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group and the Nigerian Police on receipt of actionable intelligence on the criminal plot, swiftly moved in and rescued the medical team.

The medical team have been escorted to a safe location.

The troops afterwards went after the hoodlums and made contact with them at Amauju in Isu Local Government Area where they were found enforcing the illegal sit at home order.

In the fire fight that ensued, one of the criminals was neutralized, while the others took to their heels.

According to the statement, One of the hoodlums, who had escaped with gun shot wound was later apprehended by the local Vigilante and handed over to the police.

Among the things recovered from the criminals are one pump action shotgun, 5 live cartridges, one Lexus 300 XR SUV and a mobile phone.