Ondo Amotekun arrests notorious kidnapper who rapes victims

Operatives of Amotekun in Ondo State have arrested a serial rapist and notorious kidnapper, Ibrahim Sanni.

Sanni, according to the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, has participated in different abductions of victims for ransom.

He and three members of his group gang-raped a girl, who they kidnapped.

Adeleye said the suspect was arrested, following a tip-off from members of the Hausa community.

He said, “this suspect is highly notorious. He has participated in many cases of kidnapping in the state.

“I want to thank members of the Hausa community, who informed us when he returned. I want to appreciate them for their support”.

He reiterated the commitment of the corps to fighting criminal activities in the state.

Adeleye said Amotekun will always work with other security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

The Amotekun boss said it is wrong to politicise criminality, saying, “efforts must be geared towards ensuring that the people are well-protected, in conjunction with other security agencies”.