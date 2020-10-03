The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has clearly warned that no Security Aide will be allowed toaccompany VIPs or Political appointees on the day of the Ondo state Governorship Election, noting that severe punishments will be meted out to anyone who violates the order.

A statement signed by the Force Headquaters public relations officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba says Officers and men of the Force as well as those of other security agencies have also been charged by the IGP to conduct themselves professionally, in line with the Rules of Engagement for Elections.

The Inspector-General of Police is also soliciting for the cooperation of members of the public, especially politicians and their supporters, for a hitch-free governorship election in Ondo state.

He has deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Olusola Oyabade, to administer the general security arrangement for the election in the State.

The Coordinating DIG has been charged by the IGP to bring his wealth of experience to bear by ensuring the due enforcement of all electoral laws throughout the period of the election.