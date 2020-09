President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday presented the All Progressives Congress’ flag to governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the party’s candidate in the October governorship election in Ondo state.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the party’s caretaker committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni were in attendance during the presentation of the party’s flag at the presidential villa.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed October 10 for the governorship election in Ondo state.