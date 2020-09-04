Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo over the harassment of Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Mr Gbajabiamila had earlier met with the speaker of the parliament with a view to finding lasting solution to the incessant trade conflicts between Nigerian traders and the Ghanaian government.

Recall that the federal government had issued a strong warning to the Ghanaian government over what it termed ‘incessant and needless harassment of Nigerians trading and living in Ghana.

Nigeria’s minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a statement listed some of the documented offences of the Ghanaian government to include the demolition of its mission house in Accra, deportation of some Nigerians among others.

But in a statement, Ghana’s minister of information abosolved his country of any wrongdoing, saying the allegations are not true reflection of the happenings in the country.