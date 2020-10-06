Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Eyitayo Jegede, Agboola Ajayi and other governorship candidates on Tuesday signed a peace pact ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Ondo state.

The essence of the accord is to make the governorship election violence-free and peaceful.

The peace accord, organised by the National Peace Committee, NPC, was signed in Akure, Ondo State.

Speaking shortly after signing the peace accord, the, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, promised to abide by the pact and ensure that his supporters were peaceful throughout the governorship poll.

“I make a pledge that I will abide by the peace accord I signed,” he said, adding that he had contested two elections before now and that they had been peaceful.

“This is my third, there may be challenges, I assure you that this election on Saturday will be peaceful as long as security operatives are there. Ondo people are peace-loving. I will still address the people on the need to keep away from violence,” he said.

On his part, governorship candidate of Zenith Party, Agboola Ajayi, promised to abide by the pact he signed and ensure peaceful election on Saturday.

Also, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate, Jegede said “We are convinced on the need for peace, not only in Ondo but in the entire nation.

“I am committed to a peaceful election. Before the election and during the election and after the election, we should follow a peaceful process.

“Fairness should be the principle applied by all. I Implore security agencies, such as the police to comply with the rule. They should arrest those causing violence,” he said.