Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has given his newborn daughter a name worthy of a future champion.

The retired eight-time Olympic gold medalist took to social media on Tuesday to introduce his first child to the world, revealing that she is called Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The 33-year-old Jamaican athlete shared a series of pictures of his baby girl as he celebrated his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett’s birthday, saying they have “started a new chapter together.”

“I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face,” he wrote.