The Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has formally inaugurated the Ibadan Community Guard, a strategic grassroots security initiative designed to collaborate with relevant security agencies in strengthening surveillance and ensuring effective policing across the eleven Local Government Areas of Ibadanland. The event, held at the Palace of…...

The Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has formally inaugurated the Ibadan Community Guard, a strategic grassroots security initiative designed to collaborate with relevant security agencies in strengthening surveillance and ensuring effective policing across the eleven Local Government Areas of Ibadanland.

The event, held at the Palace of the Olubadan, Oke Aremo in Ibadan, marked a significant step toward enhancing community-based security architecture in response to prevailing challenges in parts of the ancient city.

Speaking at the ceremony, the revered monarch emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding lives and property, noting that the Community Guard will be strategically deployed across all eleven Local Government Areas to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

In a related development, the event also featured the official unveiling of “Gaari Ibadan”, an economic and food security initiative driven by the Ibadan Economic Investment and Business Development Desk in collaboration with the Ibadan Food Security Initiative. The programme is aimed at promoting local production, boosting economic growth, and ensuring food sustainability within the metropolis.

The ceremony attracted notable dignitaries including members of the Olubadan-in-Council, former Minister of Industry and Iyalaje Iyalode of Ibadanland, Onikepo Akande, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, CP. Fatai Owoseni, prominent entrepreneur Jubril Dotun Sanusi, and the President-General of the Central Council of Ibadanland, Ajeniyi Ajewole, among other distinguished guests.

The inauguration underscores the commitment of the Olubadan to peace, security, and sustainable development across Ibadanland.