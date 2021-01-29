General Abayomi Olonisakin (Retired) has handed over to the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor.

Major General Irabor was appointed on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari after the resignation and retirement of General Olonisakin.

In a short handing over ceremony, the former CDS thanked the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for the privilege to serve the country.

He also congratulate Maj Gen Irabor and wish him a successful tenure.’

