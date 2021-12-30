Okowa fires communications aide, Oghenesivbe over gross insubordination

Governor of Delta state Ifeanyi Okowa has sacked his Executive Assistant Communications, Latimore Oghenesivbe over reckless conduct and insubordination.

The sack of the Communications aide was contained in letter signed by Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah.

According to SSG, the Governor can no longer tolerate the manifest reckless and unprovoked attacks on the state government.

He said the termination takes immediate effect and called on Oghenesivbe to handover all government properties in his possession.

The letter reads: “I write to convey to you the displeasure of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, over your conduct with respect to the performance of your duties wherein there has been manifest recklessness and insubordination.

“As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communications, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated.

“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forthwith,” the SSG stated.