The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has commended the efforts of the military for the prevailing peace in the South-South region, restating commitment to sustain partnership with all security agencies.

Governor Okowa emphasised the importance of regional peace during the visit of the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Army, Major General Olubunmi Irefin.

The South-South region of Nigeria has grappled with issues of insecurity in the past with adverse effect on oil production.

However, the region now experiences some level of peace, a situation many ascribe to the efforts of the Army, in collaboration with other security agencies and the communities.

Maintaining the peace was the focus when the Governor of Delta state received the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division, currently on tour of areas under his jurisdiction.

Major General Olubunmi Irefin is aware of the support the Army gets from the Delta state government.

The top military officer who assumed duty on the 24th of July had earlier inaugurated some projects at 63 Brigade Asaba where he charged his men to maintain a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.