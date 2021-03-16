Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is seeking that Nigerian pharmaceutical companies enhance their capacity for vaccine production.

She wants Nigeria to learn from the current situation of having to depend on other nations for vaccines and prepare ahead as there would be other pandemics.

She suggests public private partnerships to drive such growth in the industry alongside the right business environment.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele sought the support of the DG in getting multilateral agencies’ support for the pharmaceutical industry.

The governor acknowledges that though some of Nigeria’s trade protectionist measures have have been criticized but they are for the growth of local industries.

The WTO DG advises Nigeria to take advantage of its trade remedy mechanisms in preventing itself from unfair trade practices and becoming a dumping ground , when the AfCFTA is fully implemented.