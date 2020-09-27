The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said the fire incident on Ojuelegba bridge inward Barracks was as a result of electrical fault.

The agency disclosed this on Sunday while giving it’s preliminary report on the unfortunate incident.

Director General of LASEMA, Femi Oke- Osanyintolu, in a statement said that investigation shows that a car with unknown registration number was gutted by fire as a result of electrical fault.

The agency added that the incident caused obstruction of free vehicular activities inward barracks.

#LASEMA says fire incident on Ojuelegba bridge was caused by electrical fault. pic.twitter.com/1U2cy6aoQc Advertisement — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 27, 2020

It however stated that there was no loss of life or injury sustained at the scene of the incident.