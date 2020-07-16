Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said situating tank farms in residential areas pose grave risks to people.

Lawmakers are now looking into likely solutions as they commence an investigative hearing.

Tank farms across the country serve an essential function. They are stores of economic value and a critical part of the energy distribution infrastructure in the country.

Incidentally, fire outbreaks are a common feature of the tank farms and their presence in residence areas pose a grave danger to the people, their livelihood and property.

This explains the resolve of the House to investigate how the tank farms came to be sited in their present locations and more importantly, what needs to be done to prevent further disaster.

Representatives of the Federal Fire Service, NNPC and others critical to the legislators’ assignment are invited to give their perspectives on the matter.