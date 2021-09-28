Breaking News

Ohaneze Youth organization Suspends National Leader, Damian Okafor

Latest Breaking News about Ohanaeze Ndigbio : Ohanaeze Youth Organisations suspend National Leader, Damian Okafor Ohanaeze Ndigbo Logo

Crisis brewing in Ohaneze Ndigbo youth wing has heightened as the newly elected executive have passed a vote of no confidence on it’s national leader, Damian Okafor.

The national executive committee of the group moved for the suspension of Damian Okafor on the grounds of alleged gross miss conduct, betrayal of trust, gross incompetence and lack of confidence of it’s members on his leadership.

The youth organization made the move for the removal of it’s national at a news conference in Enugu,

Suffice to note that this apex Igbo youths body was sworn in 6th of August, with a four year mandate.

The group anointed Jones Onwuasoanya as it’s acting national leader, while the petition of suspension placed before its parent body is considered.

When contacted, the embattled Igbo youth leader said his alleged suspension is unconstitutional, claimed he remains the authentic national leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo youth organization.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Legal Aid Council provides legal service in rural areas

TVCN
May 25, 2019

The Legal Aid Council said it is working to ensure that people living in rural areas have easy access…

COVID-19: Kogi lifts total lockdown on Kabba/Bunu LGA

TVCN
Jun 5, 2020

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has Lifted the total lockdown imposed on Kabba Bunu Local Government…

‘Explosive devices’ meant for Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama intercepted by the U.S. Secret Service

TVCN
Oct 24, 2018

The Secret Service said Wednesday that "potential explosive devices" were addressed to (more…)

Troops rescue two kidnap victims in Kaduna, 11 other hostages escape from bandit camps

Troops rescue two kidnap victims in Kaduna, 11 other hostages escape from bandit camps

TVCN
Aug 12, 2021

Troops of Operation Safe Haven currently carrying out operations against bandits in Kaduna state have…

TVC News Special Reports

Ohanaeze Ndigbo mourns Joe Nwodo, fmr-President General’s Bother

14 Mar 2021 10.14 am

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo…

Continue reading

Igbo leaders call for restructuring, constitution review

22 May 2018 9.19 am

The socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo…

Continue reading
Latest news about Nnamdi Kanu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo forms legal team to monitor court proceedings of Nnamdi Kanu

11 Jul 2021 10.48 am

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, weekend,…

Continue reading