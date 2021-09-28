Ohaneze Youth organization Suspends National Leader, Damian Okafor

Crisis brewing in Ohaneze Ndigbo youth wing has heightened as the newly elected executive have passed a vote of no confidence on it’s national leader, Damian Okafor.

The national executive committee of the group moved for the suspension of Damian Okafor on the grounds of alleged gross miss conduct, betrayal of trust, gross incompetence and lack of confidence of it’s members on his leadership.

The youth organization made the move for the removal of it’s national at a news conference in Enugu,

Suffice to note that this apex Igbo youths body was sworn in 6th of August, with a four year mandate.

The group anointed Jones Onwuasoanya as it’s acting national leader, while the petition of suspension placed before its parent body is considered.

When contacted, the embattled Igbo youth leader said his alleged suspension is unconstitutional, claimed he remains the authentic national leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo youth organization.