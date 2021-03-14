The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, George Obiozor, Sunday, commiserated with the family of Joe Nwodo who died a few days ago in a UK hospital, aged 77.

Prof Obiozor described the late lawyer as ‘ a scholar, gentleman, patriot and one of our best and brightest. Joe loved life; his life was full of enthusiasm, exuberance and irresistible optimism’.

He prayed God to grant the deceased’s younger brothers, Dr Okwey Nwodo, Chief Nnia Nwodo(immediate past president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo) and the entire members of Nwodo family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Mr. Emeka Agunechibe Nwodo, the son of the late Nwodo, weekend, paid a glowing tribute to the late presidential aspirant.

According to him, “Dr. Joseph Nnabuchi Nwodo completed his earthly race on the 10th of March, 2021, at a hospital in the United Kingdom after a protracted illness which he battled indefatigably. He lived a very fulfilled life; was one of the most notable politicians to emanate from Nsukka cultural zone, also known as Enugu north senatorial zone, and indeed Nigeria. He was once a presidential aspirant of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC, when he showcased a political style and flair that was second to none.

Advertisement

“He was a social phenomenon; a man who wrote the most brilliant and sesquipedalian speeches. Many referred to his intellectual and literary ability as ‘a gift, inborn, a knack, a talent’. Joe Nwodo operated on a literary frequency that could only be compared to a supernatural being; he was indeed a rare breed. He was a lover of the poor.

His love and ambitions for the great people of Nsukka were unfathomable as it was immeasurable.”