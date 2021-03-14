Boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, has died.

He was aged 66.

His wife Kay G. Hagler who announced news of his death on the verified Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club Facebook page said her husband died on Saturday.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Marvin Hagler took up boxing during his teenage years after his family moved to Brockton, Mass. He was 55-1 as an amateur before turning pro in 1973.

He amassed a 62-3-2 record with 52 knockouts during a career that spanned from 1973-87.

The fighter affectionately known as “Marvelous” defeated the likes of Roberto Duran and John Mugabi and stopped Thomas Hearns in a historic three-round war on April 15, 1985.