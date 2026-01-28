The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, revealed that his administration has provided over 5,000 housing units across the state’s three senatorial districts since he took over power in 2019. Abiodun, in a statement shared on his official X handle on Wednesday, reaffirmed his administratio...

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, revealed that his administration has provided over 5,000 housing units across the state’s three senatorial districts since he took over power in 2019.

Abiodun, in a statement shared on his official X handle on Wednesday, reaffirmed his administration’s set goal in targeting a total of 10,000 units by the year 2027.

According to the statement, Abiodun emphasised that his administration has remained deliberate and committed in the resolve to transform Ogun State’s housing and urban environment, stressing that the results of this effort are increasingly visible across the state.

He said, “In Abeokuta, for instance, areas such as the Ibara GRA, which were once widely regarded as an eyesore, are undergoing a steady and remarkable renewal. Today, our capital city is beginning to reflect its true status as a modern state capital, supported by structured estates, improved planning, and residential developments that now compare favourably with GRAs and urban centres across Nigeria.”

Giving an update on the success recorded so far,Abiodun said, “Our administration’s housing drive, anchored on affordability, quality, and sustainability, has delivered estates across the three senatorial districts. From Kobape and Kainji in Ogun Central, to Ilaro in Ogun West, and Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and the Gateway Aviation Village in Iperu in Ogun East, we have pursued a balanced spread that ensures inclusion and access.

“The first sets of two-bedroom bungalows in Kobape and Kainji were made available at about ₦4.95 million for civil servants and around ₦5 million for the general public. Today, those same houses command market values of over ₦25 million, a clear testament to the quality, planning, and confidence investors and residents place in our housing developments.”

The Governor added, “Beyond delivering numbers, we have focused on building world-class estates complemented by modern infrastructure and essential facilities, ensuring that our housing programmes resolve real needs and create dignified living environments. Between 2019 and today, we have delivered over 5,000 housing units across Ogun State, directly addressing the housing deficit, supporting home ownership, and stimulating the real estate and construction sectors.”