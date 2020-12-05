Some villagers in Aba Tuntun village, Ijebu-Igbo in the Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State have ambushed policemen, abducted four and shot the Divisional Police Officer.

TVC News gathered that the trouble started after a team of policemen disarmed some hoodlums following a complaint by the village head that some hoodlums were in possession of firearms.

The village head had earlier petitioned the police, complaining that some people within his community were in possession of firearms, which they use to terrorise the villagers.

The police, after receiving the petition, swung into action by conducting a raid with 15 officers and 35 local vigilantes on Thursday.

Six single-barreled guns, 16 dane guns, and 16 cartridges were recovered from the hoodlums, who were arrested by the police. But their colleagues ambushed the security operatives, launched attacks on them as they were leaving the community.

They reportedly fired gunshots at the police and attacked them with other dangerous weapons.

It was gathered that The DPO that led the team was shot in the arm while some others sustained various gunshot injuries. Also, four officers and three vigilantes were kidnapped by the hoodlums who also went away with two AK-47 rifles, one pump action, one teargas, money, and other items belonging to the security operatives.

The source added that those hoodlums earlier arrested by the police were set free during the attacks on security men while two vehicles belonging to the police were damaged by the hoodlums.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

Oyeyemi revealed that three of the four abducted officers have been rescued. He added added that one Constable, Emmanuel Gene was still being held captive by the hoodlums.

Oyeyemi said the police had reinforced the area in order to rescue the missing police constable.

He said three suspects have been arrested and they are helping the police in their investigation.

He said,” The incident happened. The village head had petitioned the Police that some hoodlums are in possession of dangerous weapons in the village.

“The DPO led his team to the place with vigilantes and recovered Six single-barrel guns, 16 Dane guns, 16 cartridges and arrested the suspects.

“While taking the suspects and the weapons to the station some hoodlums ambushed them and abducted four policemen.

“They shot the DPO in the arm and freed the suspects.

“We have arrested three suspects and they are helping us in the investigation.”

“We have rescued three of the policemen abducted, we don’t know the whereabouts of the constable among them.”