The Ogun State Government says it plans to deliver no fewer than 3,000 new housing units in 2026, backed by a budgetary allocation of over N100bn to the housing sector.

The Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Omoniyi, disclosed this during a briefing at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday.

Omoniyi said the government also intends to deliver 579 low-income housing units in the second quarter of the year as part of a 2,500-unit affordable housing project for workers at Siun in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area.

He explained that the scheme would be jointly executed by the Ministry of Housing, the Ogun State Housing Corporation, and the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation.

According to him, the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun is targeting the delivery of 10,000 housing units before the end of its tenure in May 2027, having already completed more than 5,000 units in six-and-a-half years.

“In line with the 2026 budget projection of over N100bn, the sector is poised to deliver an additional 3,000 units of affordable housing across the state, including infrastructure-supported site-and-services schemes,” he said.

On the Siun project, the commissioner said the first phase, comprising 579 units of two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses, would commence in the first quarter of the year, with delivery expected by May or June.

He added that land for the project had been secured and stakeholder engagement was ongoing, with land clearing scheduled to begin before the end of the month.

Omoniyi also listed key legacy projects planned for execution, including an International Conference Centre at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, featuring a 2,500-seat banquet hall; the Appeal Court headquarters and residences; Ibara GRA Phase II, comprising 50 duplexes; and official quarters for commissioners, appointees and lawmakers.

He said the state would also advance flagship housing developments at Prince Courts Estate, Siun; ISEYA Court, Oke-Mosan; Havila Court, Ibara; Havens Court, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode; as well as Phase II of the Ibara GRA Urban Regeneration Scheme.

The commissioner noted that the state ended 2025 on a strong footing with the delivery of 30 additional duplexes at the Ibara GRA Cluster 1 extension and another 100 duplexes at the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate.

He said the latest initiatives were in line with the 2026 “Budget of Sustainable Legacy” as presented by Governor Abiodun.