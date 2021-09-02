Ogun residents lament state of bad roads, accuse government of neglect

Residents in Ogun State have expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of their roads, urging Governor Dapo Abiodun to take action.

The majority of complaints on Ogun roads come from Sango, Ota, Ifo, Ijoko, Akute, Agbado, Oke Aro, Alagbole, Lambe, Atan, Owode-Ilaro, and others, according to reports

Residents claimed that both the state and federal governments had forgotten about the areas, as if they didn’t exist.

The Yewa-Awori people, who live in the area with the bulk of the terrible roads, claim that the state administration has marginalized them, and that their area would only grow if they can unite and elect a governor in subsequent elections.

Despite the fact that Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government is the state’s industrial heartland, residents believe that those in power use cash created in the area to develop other parts of the state.

People grumbled that they couldn’t go out with their cars anymore, and expressed concern that local government industries had begun to relocate.

Adewale Adebanjo, while calling the Sango-Idiroko international road as an eyesore and completely unacceptable, stated that it requires immediate care, pleading with Mr Governor to “help us mend our poor road, safety first.”

Sulaimon Atinsola was of the view that the Ogun West situation “is so pathetic economically, infrastructurally and wellness wise.

“Unfortunately our representatives in government are caged by what makes them look elsewhere rather than see the rots. I believe it was a calculated attempt to remove Ogun West from being the economic hub of Ogun State. The main reason why industries are now relocating from both Agbara and Sango-Ota to Siun and Sagamu is because of the bad road network and increase in the cost of production, as a result of untoward loss due to logistics and transportation challenges. God will fight our case,” Atinsola maintained.

“Our case in Ogun West is so pathetic, despite the fact that Ogun West is the largest industrial area in the state, where the state is generating the highest revenue from. Now, look at the state of the roads in the area, mostly Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government. The roads that lead to a neighbouring country in a sorry state. The roads are so dilapidated, leading to loss of lives and property damage. Automatically, political leaders and representatives of this area must be questioned,” Idowu Waliy said.

Reacting on Wednesday, Governor Abiodun assured that rehabilitation would begin on the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta road soon.

According to him, a team of Engineers from would be in the area on Thursday to assess the road.

Abiodun confirmed this during a teleconference with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and his team on Tuesday.

“Rehabilitation will begin on the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Federal Highway, following Thursday’s assessment of the road.

“We received assurance of this during the teleconference I held with the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola and his team.

“The Ogun State Government remains committed to giving the best in infrastructure, as in other sectors, to the good people of the Gateway State,” he said.