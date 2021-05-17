Ogun State government through it’s Public Works Agency has commenced repairs on the Papalanto-Ilaro express road in the Yewa South Local Government Area of the State.

The General Manager of the Agency, Gbenga Akintola made this known while confirming Governor Dapo Abiodun’s total commitment to the development of the State and unshaken decision towards improving standard of living of the citizens.

He said that the importance of the Papalanto-Ilaro road could not be overemphasized, as it linked motorists coming from Ifo, Sagamu and Abeokuta to Ilaro and by extension Yewa land.

The General Manager added that the repairs would be continuous and appealed to motorists to exercise patience and observe all traffic rules and road signs placed strategically at the troubled spots where his men are currently working.

He also appealed to those who have been agitating for the repairs of roads in their areas to exercise patience as the agency’s renovation train would soon reach them.