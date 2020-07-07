Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Ogun State Chapter, Titilayo Adebanjo has assured residents and government of the state that teachers in the public schools across the state are ready for resumption.

He noted that as parents they also understand the implications of the situation on their children but wants proper preventive tools to be put in place in school environments in order to guide against the spread of the virus among pupils and teachers.

He noted that aside from regular teaching, teachers will now operate more as healthcare providers in all the schools by ensuring proper adherence to guidelines of social distancing and usage of face masks.