The projects review panel set up by the Ogun State Government says more than N218.380bn will be needed to complete projects awarded during the administration of former governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun between 2009 and 2019 .

The Contract/Project Review Committee headed by Adekunle Mokuolu which was set up July 29, 2019 to review contracts and projects awarded between 2009 and 2019 submitted its report to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday .

Former Governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun governed the State within the period under review.

Mr Mokuolu submitted the report to the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, on behalf of Governor Abiodun, who attended the ceremony virtually.

According to Mr Mokuolu, who is a former president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, 114 projects were reviewed while the total cost was put at N349, 376, 256, 997.76.

He added that The amount already paid for the contracts or projects was N130,735,758,922.75k, while the total amount unpaid for Certificates of Valuation(CV) for work done stood at N20,741,675,388.76.

He said more than N218.380bn was needed to complete the projects.

Mr Mokuolu noted that observation made have been appropriately highlighted in the report and recommendations made to ensure sustainable development of the State.

Governor Abiodun applauded the committee and said the era of awarding contract on the impulse of the Governor alone was gone for good.