The Ogun State Government has suspended officials enforcing a lockdown order which led to an assault on a woman at the Ifo local government office.

The video posted on social media showed local government officials trying to deflate the woman’s tyres inspite of her explanation that they were not aware that they had crossed into Ogun state.

The geographical setting of Lagos and Ogun is such that both states share very close borders that are sometimes not clearly marked.

The man identified as Mr. Peter was seen raising his hands and legs in what appeared to be repeated slaps and a kick directed towards the person behind the camera.

Ogun suspends officials enforcing lockdown — after viral video of a twitter user assaulted at Ifo LG office. The primary official involved has allegedly been arrested.

While Lagos has relaxed total lockdown for all days of the week, Ogun state still enforces lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the woman, she had gone out with her husband to get some items for her daughter’s forthcoming birthday when she was stopped by the officers.