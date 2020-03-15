The Ogun State Government is set to adopt the use of technology-based teaching and learning methods for students in higher institutions.

The Commissioner for Education, Sidi Osho made this known during a seminar tagged, “Ogun Technology Assisted Learning 2020 Forum”.

As an administration with strong passion and drive for Educational Excellence and individual prosperity, Ogun State Government has embarked on training of students Union leaders and other selected students across the state on how to enhance learning through modern technology.

Speaking about the significance of the programme to Education development in the State, the Commissioner for Education, noted that the adoption of ICT to teach in schools would pave way for innovations and industrial

opportunities.

The Seminar also gave participants the opportunity of knowing some of the modern learning tools available for students and their lecturers and why some of them need to make good use of the opportunity.

They also want government to extend the programme to their campuses.

Organizers say the development of Information Communication Technology is gradually replacing the traditional teaching method, they noted that the State would fuse the traditional learning method and technology based

learning together, to produce fully baked graduates.