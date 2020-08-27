Ogun State goverment said it is now setting its sights on constructing 2,500 more housing units across the state after completing more than 130 housing units since the inception of governor Dapo Abiodun’s adminstration in May last year.

The Government says its housing projects are affordable and accessible to all classes of people, especially medium and low income earners with well a structured mortgage financing.

For this reason, responsible governments make the provision of affordable housing for the people a priority.

In fulfilling this obligation, the Ogun state government singled out affordable housing projects and embarked on the construction of different categories of estates across the state.

In order to make the houses affordable for low income earners, the government restructured mortgage banking to introduce different packages allowing civil servants and low level private business owners to benefit

from the initiative.

Prince Court Estate, Kenta is a model estate with beautiful Environment, proper layout and drainage system. The houses are mostly two bedroom and three bedroom bungalows with central water system, streetlights, tarred roads and separate electricity transformer.

The state Government says, for a country like Nigeria where ownership of houses is as important as fulfilling one of the traditional obligations of existence, Ogun state remains the right place to have a dream home.