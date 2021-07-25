The All Progressives Congress candidates in Ogun State have won all seventeen local government areas declared by the State Independent Electoral Commission.



The chairman of the electoral commission, Babatunde Osinbodu made this known in Abeokuta.

He noted that results from the remaining three local governments are being expected, but candidates with the highest number of votes from seventeen local government areas have been declared winners, elected and returned, having complied with the requirements of the law.