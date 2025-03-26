A 25-year-old Corps member has reportedly died of Lassa fever at a secondary health facility in ljebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The female corp member was said to have fell sick while in Ondo State and was brought to the health facility in Ogun State and last week Tuesday and died same day.

A statement by the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker confirmed the outbreak in the state.

The statement reads, “Ogun State has confirmed a case of Lassa Fever and as such declared Lassa fever outbreak.

“The index case is a 25-year-old female National Youth Corp member who fell sick while in Ondo State and was brought to on of our secondary health facility in ljebu North LGA on 18th March 2025 and later died same day.

“Lassa fever is a viral Haemorrhagic disease that presents with High grade fever, Headache, General body weakness, Sore throat, Muscle pain, Cough, Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhoea, Chest pain and Unexplained bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth and other body openings.”

The Commissioner urged members of the community to report to the hospital if any of the listed symptoms is noticed.