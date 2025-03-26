The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved N15.8 billion for the JigawaUNITE programme, a 2-year initiative aimed at transforming primary education in the state.

The programme will provide high-quality learning materials, effective training, and ongoing coaching for teachers and school leaders, as well as technology-enabled support teams.

In another development the Jigawa State Executive Council has approved the immediate distribution of N839,686,580 to the 210 affected individuals and families.

This amount represents redeemed pledges made by various individuals, groups, corporate organizations, and institutions.

The Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sport, and Culture, Sagir Musa Ahmed, announced this development while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Jigawa State Executive Council meeting.

This gesture is expected to bring succor to the victims and their families, who have been affected by the tragic incident.

In another development, the Council has approved the full implementation of Alternative Care for Children (ACC) guidelines, aimed at safeguarding vulnerable children and ensure their well-being and development.

Additionally, the Council has approved a Bill to establish the Jigawa Agricultural Transformation Agency (JATA), which will drive agricultural transformation in the state.

Also the Council has approved the acquisition of a property worth N650 million, which will provide housing for government officials.