The Ward Congress Committee set up by the National headquarters of the All Progressives Congress for Ogun State has announced modalities for the conduct of the Ward Congress in the 236 wards across the State.

A statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday by the Chairman of the committee, Chief Wale Ohu, said the congress will commence with the accreditation of party members at designated points in each of the 236 wards in the state at 9.00 am on Saturday, 31st July, 2021.

Chief Ohu enjoined all members of the party to adhere strictly to the guidelines as announced earlier by the Committee.

The Committee further enjoined the party faithful to turn out in large numbers for the congress and conduct themselves peacefully whilst observing COVID-19 protocols.