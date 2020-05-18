Manchester United on-loan striker, Odion Ighalo says he wants to spend “the rest of his life” at the club.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils on loan during the January transfer window and scored four times in his first eight appearances for the club.

Odion Ighalo is due to return to parent club Shanghai Shenhua at the end of May.

United will attempt to extend the agreement if the 2019-20 campaign resumes.

Ighalo is also allegedly a transfer target for Newcastle United ahead of the summer window.