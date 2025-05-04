Former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Oseloka Obaze, has resigned from the Labour Party (LP), citing unresolved leadership issues at the national level.

Obaze, who served as former Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi’s campaign manager, expressed concerns over the party’s handling of internal affairs and protested the conduct of the April 5, 2025, governorship primary in the state, describing it as fraught with irregularities.

His resignation, contained in a letter addressed to the LP Chairman at his Ochuche Ward 406, Ogbaru Local Government, further deepens the party’s crisis in Anambra, where he has been a key figure.

Obaze, a former diplomat, played a central role in Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign and was instrumental in the ‘Obidient movement.’

His exit raises fresh questions about the party’s stability in the state.

Oseloka Obaze exit from Labour Party was a clear testament adduced by Valentine Ozigbo, another close allie of Peter Obi in 2023 election, who blamed handling of Labour Party internal affairs as basis for his exit…

Ozigbo defected to APC and contested the April 5, 2025 Anambra Governorship primary, where he came second in the primary.