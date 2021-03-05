Residents of Edo state have been cautioned against the disregard or flouting of Covid 19 protocols ahead of the commencement the vaccination against the virus.

He stressed that despite after being vaccinated, all protocols and precautionary measures must be maintained.

The governor gave the caution after inspection of cold stores for the preservation of Astrazeneca vaccine doses deployed for the state.

Governor Obaseki further noted that it will take a while to vaccinate about eighty percent required to drastically reduce the disease.

He said the inspection was to ascertain that the facilities mapped out for storing of the vaccines are in good condition.